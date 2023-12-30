REGISTER

SUPER EARLY BIRD PRICING ENDS IN...

Join us and be part of the driving force behind our thriving network.

We have different registration package options available to meet the needs of both you and your team. Join us and enjoy all the learning, networking, and knowledge sharing UA Summit has to offer with the following package options.

REGISTER EARLY AND SAVE!

Register
 

SUPER EARLY BIRD

EARLY BIRD

FULL PRICE

UAI UTILITY MEMBER
Select this registration type if you work for an electric, water, or gas utility AND are a current UAI member.

$895
REGISTER

Super Early Bird Pricing Ends December 30, 2023

$995

$1,195

UTILITY NON-MEMBER
Select this registration type if you work for an electric, water, or gas utility.

$1,095
REGISTER

Super Early Bird Pricing Ends December 30, 2023

$1,195

$1,395

UAI SOLUTION PROVIDER MEMBER
Select this registration type if you DO NOT work for an electric, water or gas utility but are a current member UAI member. 

$1,695
REGISTER

Super Early Bird Pricing Ends December 30, 2023

$1,795

$1,995

NON UTILITY
Select this package if you work for a company that provides support, tools, resources or services for utility companies. 

$2,095
REGISTER

Super Early Bird Pricing Ends December 30, 2023

$2,195

$2,395

ALL REGISTRATIONS INCLUDE:

  • 4 General Sessions
  • Conference Discussion Forums, Panels and Roundtables
  • UAI Community Conversations
  • Lightning Talks & Prize Giveaway
  • Networking Receptions
  • Breakfast (Weds, Thurs)
  • Lunch (Weds-Thurs)
  • Beverage Breaks (Tues-Thurs)
Register